ChromaDex Launches Tru Niagen® Immune, Further Expanding Innovative Product Portfolio

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the company’s latest product innovation with the U.S. launch of Tru+Niagen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Immune, a first-of-its-kind combination of ChromaDex’s proprietary NAD-boosting ingredient Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR), high-quality and proven immune-boosting nutrients (vitamins C, D, and zinc) for the optimal maintenance of aging cells, and Theracurmin® (a superior form of curcumin). NAD+ is important to the healthy function of immune cells and is depleted by up to 80% when the body is under immune stress. Born from consumer insights, this new innovation was created to fulfill a customer need for an immune product. Tru Niagen Immune is now available online in the United States.

“Our community asked for a holistic daily immune supplement, and we listened to what they had to say. Tru Niagen Immune features an all-in-one formula with best-in-class and scientifically supported ingredients that work together,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Our team of scientists were meticulous and strategic in creating this formula to ensure high bioavailability and efficacy of the ingredients. We are thrilled to give our community what they want with this new launch.”

Although the initial recommended daily serving of Niagen is 300mg, the majority of clinical studies conducted through the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) use 1,000mg or more of Niagen. Research has shown that taking higher doses of Niagen further increases NAD+ levels, which may benefit overall cellular health and immune cell health. Tru Niagen Immune is intended to be a companion to Tru Niagen, and it is recommended that both products be taken together for additional NAD+ support.

“Research shows the Standard American Diet falls short of the recommended intake of fruit, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains, which provide key immune-supporting nutrients such as vitamins C, D and zinc,” said Mona Rosene, MS, RD, and ChromaDex Director of Scientific Affairs. “Instead, we often consume foods high in saturated fat, salt and added sugar. This was a key factor in how we approached the formulation of Tru Niagen Immune. We wanted to develop a product that provides these important nutrients; therefore, we combined the proven immune-boosting nutrients vitamins C, D, and zinc with our proprietary Niagen ingredient, which increases vital cellular NAD+ levels, and a highly absorbable form of curcumin.”

Tru Niagen Immune features high-quality ingredient sources with supreme efficacy. Combining the cellular defense and repair power of Niagen with proven immune-boosting nutrients, Tru Niagen Immune offers a best-in-class formulation:

150mg of Niagen ® (nicotinamide riboside or NR) to further boost NAD +

(nicotinamide riboside or NR) to further boost NAD 2,000IU (250% daily value) of VegD3 ® a proprietary form of plant-based vitamin D3 derived from algae, as opposed to animal-sourced lanolin

a proprietary form of plant-based vitamin D3 derived from algae, as opposed to animal-sourced lanolin 20mg (182% daily value) of zinc in two forms, gluconate and citrate, for better absorption

180mg (200% daily value) of vitamin C produced via fermentation, as opposed to synthetically sourced

30mg Theracurmin®, a superior form of curcumin that is 27x more absorbable than regular curcumin

“I have been taking individual immune supplements for years and was thrilled to hear that the Tru Niagen team created a holistic, high-quality supplement that both increases NAD+ levels and supports immune health,” said Brooke Burke, fitness expert, entrepreneur, and Tru Niagen ambassador. “Tru Niagen and Tru Niagen Immune are life-changing and I believe that if you’re going to take any supplement, this routine should be number one.”

Tru Niagen Immune is available in a 30-count bottle for $37.50 on www.truniagen.com and www.amazon.com.

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

