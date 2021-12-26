CareDx to Host Symposium at CEoT Featuring the Latest Multimodality Innovations in Kidney and Lung Transplant Surveillance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced it will host the symposium, “Improved Precision with a Multimodality Approach,” during the annual American Society of Transplantation Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) virtual meeting taking place April 6-8.



The CareDx sponsored lunch symposium will take place on Thursday, April 7. The latest advancements in multimodality surveillance using CareDx’s AlloSure® donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA), AlloMap® gene-expression profiling, and other new emerging modalities for assessing allograft injury, rejection, and infection in kidney and lung transplantation will be presented.

Additionally, in an accepted abstract, “Kinetics of dd-cfDNA in Kidney Transplant Recipients Following SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination Booster Administration,” NYU Langone Health highlights the use of AlloSure Kidney for monitoring vaccine-related immunological graft injury. The study showed that the stability of dd-cfDNA after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster administration reinforces the vaccine’s safety profile in kidney transplant patients.

“CareDx is deeply committed to delivering innovative transplant solutions, and we are excited to share how our best-in-class technologies support and stratify early signs of rejection, help in clinical decision-making, and impact outcomes,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “This real-world data clearly demonstrates the power of our non-invasive multimodality solutions in helping to build the molecular patient profile integrated with predictive algorithms that will support timely interventions.”

Topics and speakers include:

The Predictive Power of AlloSure Kidney: Findings from the ADMIRAL Study , 1 presented by Amishi Desai, DO, Associate Professor, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation and Division Chief of Transplant Nephrology, Loyola University.

, presented by Amishi Desai, DO, Associate Professor, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation and Division Chief of Transplant Nephrology, Loyola University. Introduction to Multimodality Kidney Surveillance, presented by Abdolreza Haririan, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, University of Maryland Medical Center; Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

presented by Abdolreza Haririan, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, University of Maryland Medical Center; Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine. KidneyCare: Improved Precision with Multi-Modality, presented by Neeraj Singh, MD, FASN, FASH, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at the John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center, Shreveport.

presented by Neeraj Singh, MD, FASN, FASH, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at the John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center, Shreveport. The Entire Picture: LungCare and ALAMO Study2 Findings, presented by Deborah Jo Levine, MD, Professor of Medicine in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Texas.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

