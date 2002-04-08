Ferroglobe Reaches Agreement with the French Works Council

LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC ( GSM) (the “Company”), one of the world’s largest producers of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys, announced today that it reached a majority collective agreement with the French Works Council on March 30, 2022 relating to a process that was initiated in April 2021 when Ferroglobe engaged the French and Spanish Works Councils to discuss proposals for its asset optimization program designed to safeguard its long-term future in Europe.



The formal consultation procedure concerning the restructuring project in France initially targeted 355 jobs across the Company’s Château-Feuillet, Les Clavaux and Chambéry sites. Subsequently the scope of the project was amended in November 2021 to reflect the continuation of operation at the Les Clavaux facility given new developments. Collectively, this agreement results in 195 potential job terminations and 35 employee transfers to other facilities.

The project is subject to final approval from the French labor authority which is expected around the end of April 2022.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com .

