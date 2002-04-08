Global Crossing Airlines and OSM Aviation Academy Announce Pilot Direct Placement Training Partnership

MIAMI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) and OSM Aviation Academy (“OSM”) announce a new partnership which will give GlobalX access to a pipeline of pilot students planning to transition to the airline.

The program, named XDirect™, will partner to develop a 2 year advanced training program that will place graduate pilots into GlobalX as First Officers who are line-ready for our Airbus A320 family fleet. The program graduates will have enhanced Airline industry training such as CRM (multi crew concept) and FAA Part 121 training philosophy and requirements. The program has been developed to allow new pilots to train the way that GlobalX does from day one in conjunction with the requirements of FAA commercial and ATP licenses, ensuring a consistent training transition. The partnership will allow GlobalX long term access to highly qualified pilots when they reach the minimum required ATP hours, after successfully completing their Commercial and Instructors Certificates.

OSM Aviation Academy students will progress through the OSM Cadet Pilot program and continue to tailor their experience to the needs of a narrowbody aircraft pilot. Highlights of the training program include ATPL ready airline pilots, Fast Track program to GlobalX, Multi-year cooperation agreement between OSM Aviation Academy and GlobalX. Core to the program is a scholarship program that will help to encourage women and others who would not typically be able to become a commercial pilot. GlobalX and OSM intend to train up to fifteen First Officer Candidates in the first year of the program, twenty in the second, and then more than thirty each subsequent year of the program. OSM operates a similar program with Norse Atlantic Airways in Norway.

The program takes 12 months to earn all your flight certificates and ratings including, private pilot, ATP advanced theory, instrument rating, commercial single, and commercial multi engine, CFI, CFI-I, and UPRT.

After the first 12 months, the cadet pilot will join OSM Aviation as a flight instructor until reaching the ATP minimum required hours where they will then transfer to GlobalX to complete the ATP/CTP, and A320 Type Rating. The cadet pilot will join GlobalX as a first officer.

“OSM Aviation Academy is a world class academy for developing top-notch airline pilots, making them the perfect match as we continue to grow our fleet,” Juan Nunez, COO and Director of Operations (119) of GlobalX said in a statement.

“With this unique agreement we’ve shaped the future of the aviation industry, making flight training more attainable. At the same time producing the top airline ready pilots who meet the high standards set forth by GlobalX Airlines. After getting to know the culture at GlobalX it made the decision to create this partnership between OSM Aviation Academy and GlobalX a must,” Antonio Tur, CEO and Managing Director of OSM Aviation Academy the Americas, said in a statement.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About OSM Aviation Academy

OSM Aviation Academy has trained and educated pilots since 1963 and is shaping the future of the aviation by providing an excellent education for next generation of pilots. OSMAA promotes inclusion and diversity in the aviation industry to ensure that there will be enough qualified and highly trained pilots in the years to come. The academy has training locations in the United States, Norway and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.osmaviationacademy.com

