Alimera Exhibits Continued Growth and Expansion With New Branding and Office Relocation

ATLANTA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that the company launched new corporate branding and has moved its global headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility.



Alimera refreshed its corporate brand for the first time in the company’s two-decade history to better represent its current business focus and identity – approachable, energetic, and collaborative. The new logo includes the Alimera “eyecon” which is two lowercase ‘A’s coming together to form an eye, symbolizing Alimera coming together with retina specialists and partners to provide better solutions for patients. The modern design consists of a bold dark blue with a teal accent to reflect Alimera’s main product, ILUVIEN®. The updated company tagline “We see more, together” epitomizes Alimera’s mission to continue to positively impact the standard of care for retina patients worldwide.

“It is important that our brand accurately portrays our business and our passion for preserving patient vision,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Holland. “We are continually seeking new and innovative ways to work together with providers, patients, and partners in the retina space to achieve this.”

In tandem with their rebrand initiative, Alimera has also relocated to a new global headquarters. The company is the first corporate tenant to take occupancy in Building 1100 at Halcyon, an idyllic yet energetic 135-acre mixed-use development in Forsyth County, just north of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to corporate suites, the community destination hosts a variety of shops, restaurants, residences, and creative loft offices. The development is built with a common green space at its center and includes direct access to Big Creek Greenway. Alimera’s new corporate space was designed to align with the Alimera culture and consists of an ecosystem of workspace options including open workstations, enclosed focus and huddle rooms, and a social café with booths and banquettes to encourage camaraderie, while providing productive workspace choices for employees.

“Since Alimera was founded nearly 20 years ago, our business model has evolved from a broad ophthalmology company to an organization that is focused on serving the retina community, patients, and physicians alike,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Eiswirth. “Our new corporate headquarters is ideally suited for collaborative cross-functional work to better serve our customers. We remain committed to Alimera’s global expansion and look forward to our continued growth and greater impact in the retina space.”

