Owens Corning Appoints David Rabuano Chief Sustainability Officer, Frank O'Brien-Bernini to Retire

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) announced today that David Rabuano has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, effective May 1, 2022. Mr. Rabuano succeeds Frank O’Brien-Bernini, who is retiring after 38 years with the company.

Mr. Rabuano joined Owens Corning in 1988 and has held a variety of leadership roles in supply chain, operations, and general management. Most recently, he has served as Vice President of Global Insulation Operations with responsibility for the manufacturing and delivery of Insulation products through a global network of plants.

Under Mr. Rabuano’s leadership and through his commitment to operational excellence, the company introduced three innovative products – EcoTouch™ PINK™ FIBERGLAS™, PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™, and FOAMULAR® NGX™ foam board insulation – that demonstrate its relentless pursuit of the most environmentally sustainable and efficient ways to insulate homes and buildings.

“David is a proven business leader with a passion for sustainability and deep expertise in our operations, which equips him to guide the work of our world-class team to further integrate sustainability into our company’s products and processes,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers.

Pioneering Sustainability Leader Frank O’Brien-Bernini to Retire After 15 Years as CSO

Mr. Rabuano succeeds Frank O’Brien-Bernini, who was appointed CSO in 2007, making him one of the first CSOs of a public company. Prior to that role, O’Brien-Bernini led the research and development function at Owens Corning and he has continued to be a key leader and driver of the company’s innovation agenda.

Over the past two decades, O’Brien-Bernini has guided the company’s efforts and championed every aspect of sustainability across the business. His visionary leadership has driven progress in reducing the environmental impact of operations and expanding the positive impact of the company’s products, as well as expanding the company’s positive influence on people at work and in the community. These ambitious sustainability goals have become an integrated part of the company’s strategy, plans, and operations.

“Frank’s legacy is the foundation on which we continue to build a sustainable future,” Mr. Chambers added. “As we move forward with decarbonization and circular economy initiatives, David’s background makes him the ideal successor to Frank as we continue to bring our mission to life through initiatives across our company.”

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

