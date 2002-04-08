Evaxion Biotech Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Metastatic Melanoma and Personalized Cancer Immunotherapies

Tuesday, April 12th @ 12:30 pm ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar with a focus on personalized cancer immunotherapies and melanoma treatment options on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12:30 pm ET.

The webinar will feature a presentation from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) Jeffrey S. Weber MD, PhD (NYU-Grossman School of Medicine) and Patrick Ott, MD, PhD (Dana Farber Cancer Institute). Dr. Weber will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in patients with metastatic melanoma. Dr. Ott will then discuss the role and potential of personalized cancer immunotherapies.

Following the presentations of Dr. Weber and Dr.Ott, Evaxion’s management team will provide a company update.

A live Q and A session will follow. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Jeffrey S. Weber MD, PhD is the deputy director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Comprehensive Cancer Center. He works with a multidisciplinary team of medical and surgical oncologists, dermatologists, and pathologists to treat patients with melanomas ranging from the most common to the most complex. He serves as co-director of the Center’s Melanoma Research Program, overseeing work in experimental therapeutics.

Professor Weber’s clinical and research interests primarily lie in the field of immunotherapy for cancer. He works at the forefront of new ideas in immunotherapy for treating patients with melanoma and managing the side effects of these novel therapies. He has also been involved in a variety of clinical trials, including trials for melanoma vaccines, protocols involving adoptive cell therapy, and novel combination immunotherapy trials for patients with melanoma.

Professor Weber is the principal investigator of several ongoing studies funded by pharmaceutical companies and the National Cancer Institute, including trials in clinical drug development and the autoimmune side effects of immunotherapy for melanoma.

Professor Weber has published more than 240 articles in the top peer reviewed journals in his field. He has held NCI peer review RO1 finding for 28 years, and currently sits on the scientific advisory boards of 6 cancer-related biotechnology companies and numerous cancer institutions and foundations.

Patrick Ott, MD is currently the Clinical Director of the Melanoma Disease Center at Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI). He also serves as attending physician in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and has an appointment as Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Dr. Ott received his MD and PhD from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, Germany. He completed post-doctoral training in Immunology and residency training in Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. After a fellowship in Hematology-Oncology and 4 years on the faculty at New York University, he moved to DFCI in 2012.

Dr. Ott is a clinical investigator and an integral member of the clinical trials program at Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, where he designs and conducts phase 1 immunotherapy trials for patients with melanoma and a wide range of other tumors. His primary research interests are in melanoma and immunotherapy, specifically the development of innovative tumor vaccine approaches. Dr. Ott has been the Principal Investigator of a first in man clinical trial testing a personalized neoantigen vaccine (NeoVax) in patients with melanoma. Dr. Ott has been the Principal Investigator and co-investigator on over 30 treatment trials, including those that have been instrumental in the clinical development of the newly FDA approved drugs pembrolizumab and nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma, small cell lung cancer, and many other cancers.

Source: Evaxion Biotech

