Hawkmoon Resources April 2022 Corporate Update

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following letter to stakeholders from its CEO and Founder, Branden Haynes:

Dear Stakeholders,

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Hawkmoon becoming a public company. The Company is looking forward to commencing drilling on its key gold project “Wilson” this July. Until then, Hawkmoon’s market performance could see pressure due to a lack of news and activity.

What is important to remember, is understanding how junior mining stocks function. Investments related to juniors are high risk as they are new in the market and don’t yet have a proven asset base. Juniors in the exploration phase might not find any resources at all. On the other hand, the potential is there for great reward and huge excitement if the exploration and development is successful. One rule of thumb is that you have to look at 1,000 anomalies to find one prospect. And fewer than one prospect in a thousand turns into a mine. In other words, finding a mine is a million-to-one shot.

With risk assessment in mind, it is also important to look at the positives related to Hawkmoon.

The Company’s projects are located in Quebec, which is a stable political region and mining friendly jurisdiction.

The Wilson Gold Project is in an area with geology that is similar to that of nearby producing mines and deposits such as Osisko Mining’s “Windfall” deposit that features a 9,472 mt at 10.5 g/t au (measured and indicated) mineral resource estimate and a 13,035 mt at 8.6 g/t au (inferred) mineral resource estimate. 1

The Company has a strong balance sheet and no debt.

Strong partnership with Wilson’s property vendor, Cartier Resources Inc.

When investing in a junior exploration company such as Hawkmoon, please keep in mind that you need to arm yourself with patience and be willing to allow a given investment months and even years to play itself out. Good management needs time to execute and resource exploration is a tough business.

In closing, I would like to thank our talented technical and corporate teams for their diligence and hard work and all of our shareholders, new and old, for their trust and support. We are looking forward to keeping you updated on our progress on Wilson this coming summer.

Kindest regards,

Branden Haynes, CEO and Founder.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

For more information, review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s market performance seeing pressure, rules of thumb respecting mineral exploration, and the Company keeping stakeholders updated on its progress at Wilson this coming summer. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

_____________________

1 Osisko Mining NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for Windfall Project, Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., M.Sc., and Mathieu Bélisle, P. Eng., October 20, 2021 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.miniereosisko.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2FNI-43-101-Technical-Report-Mineral-Resource-Estimate-Update-on-the-Windfall-Project-February-102022-1.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005227/en/