Rezolve now expects $138 million improvement in 2022 cash burn outlook, maintains 2022 revenue assumption of $219 million

2022 outlook update: substantial improvement to EBITDA loss estimate, while revenue target remains unchanged



New operational plan assumes no funding needed beyond the secured PIPE and convertible commitments previously announced, excluding transaction fees

(Note that on December 17, 2021, Rezolve Limited (“Rezolve” or the “Company”) announced that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I ( AACI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.)

LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, today announced an update to its 2022 outlook, with a substantial improvement in Adjusted EBITDA expected. Please note that this press release should be read in conjunction with a shareholder video available at www.rezolve.com/investors.



“We continue to believe mobile commerce is the future and our proprietary technology enables physical merchants to tap into this potentially massive opportunity,” said Rezolve CEO Dan Wagner. “We are encouraged by the extremely capital efficient way in which we have been able to add merchants to our platform, and are pleased to announce that we now expect to achieve our 2022 revenue target with a greatly reduced EBITDA loss. It is also important to highlight that we believe we can achieve these 2022 targets with the PIPE and convertible funding already announced as part of our merger announcement with Armada. We expect that additional funding from the SPAC trust would allow us to drive incremental merchant adoption and revenue growth.”

Business Outlook

Based on the growth in new merchants thus far in 2022 and continued merchant retention, the Company continues to target total revenue of $219 million in 2022, which represents growth of over 190% y/y. The plan assumes over 300,000 merchants are on the Rezolve platform by year end, an increase of over 78% y/y. This plan also assumes that only the $40 million in additional investment proceeds announced at the time of the SPAC merger are received. Any additional funds from Armada’s $150 million trust account would be incremental and could be used to drive additional growth.

The Company is now assuming an EBITDA loss of approximately $34 million in 2022, excluding any transaction fees. This is significantly better than the $172 million loss that had originally been assumed to meet the Company’s $219 million revenue goal for 2022. There are several factors leading to the improved outlook. Merchant acquisition was less capital intensive than had been assumed in 2021, and this trend has continued thus far in 2022. In addition, a small acquisition that closed in late 2021 has both reduced anticipated OpEx spend across several areas, while also further increasing efficiency in merchant acquisition.

The Company expects that the factors impacting efficiency will continue going forward, and thus now expects to reach profitability during the third quarter of 2023 based on the previously mentioned funding scenario, earlier than the prior assumption of profitability in the second quarter of 2024.

About Rezolve

Rezolve is taking retailing into a new era of customer engagement with a proprietary mobile engagement platform. The Rezolve Platform is a powerful set of mobile commerce and engagement capabilities that provide mobile application vendors with a range of valuable commercial opportunities that can be realized without having to develop code, host operations or manage security. The Rezolve Inside SDK allows mobile application vendors to quickly deliver innovation for their consumers into existing or new mobile apps. Rezolve was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, UK and has offices in China, India, Taiwan, Germany, Spain and Mexico. (www.rezolve.com).

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada was founded on November 5, 2020 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

