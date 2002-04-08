Erasca To Host Investor Event with Leading KOL Dr. Scott Kopetz on Therapeutic Opportunities in Cancers Driven by the RAS/MAPK Pathway

Virtual event on Tuesday, April 12 at 4:30 PM ET will feature key opinion leader (KOL) Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., from MD Anderson Cancer Center



Company and KOL to discuss an overview of unmet medical needs and therapeutic opportunities in cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, with a particular focus on gastrointestinal cancers

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. ( ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that it will host an investor event on therapeutic opportunities in cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway on Tuesday, April 12 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The virtual event will feature presentations from:

Key opinion leader Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., from MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will comment on therapeutic opportunities and Erasca’s approach to targeting cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, with a particular focus on gastrointestinal (GI) cancers



Erasca, who will provide an overview of the company's pipeline and discuss its clinical development strategy targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, GI cancers, hematologic malignancies, and other tumors. Erasca will also highlight the data within its 2022 AACR poster presentations that support its robust clinical development plan



A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here. A live webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 60 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.



Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, in biomedical engineering / electrical engineering. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, and his Ph.D. from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Houston, TX, in patient-oriented biological research / cancer biology. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, and was awarded a fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (UTMDACC), Houston, TX. Dr. Kopetz is Deputy Chair of the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology and holds the Del and Dennis McCarthy Distinguished Professorship. He serves as the contact principal investigator (PI) of the MD Anderson Gastrointestinal SPORE and is Program Leader of the GI program and the Colorectal Cancer Moonshot at UTMDACC.

Dr. Kopetz is well versed in multidisciplinary care and translational research for GI cancer patients. His laboratory is funded by multiple NIH-funded grants, including multiple R01 grants and a U54 with the PDXNet National Moonshot Program. He is well published with 608 original papers and reviews. Dr. Kopetz serves as Chair of the NCI’s Colon Cancer Task Force, and Vice Chair for Colon Cancer in the NSABP/RTG/GOG (NRG) Cooperative Group. He is Co-Leader of the Colorectal Cancer Moonshot, a multi-disciplinary effort to improve the survival of this disease beyond incremental advances. He has conducted multiple phase I, II, and III clinical trials, including studies in CTEP and the adult cooperative group network.

Dr. Kopetz has developed a translational and clinical trial program in BRAF-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC), which has spanned multiple translational manuscripts and five completed clinical trials including a positive randomized study in SWOG, and two ongoing clinical trials including a role as PI of a large international randomized phase III study extending from his work. He also is a leader in the development and implementation of circulating tumor DNA into clinical management, including interrogation of mechanisms of resistance, evaluation of minimal residual disease, and integration into clinical trial designs. As a prominent leader in this area, he has established the INTERCEPT program that identifies minimal residual disease following interventions for CRC based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) found in the bloodstream that identifies patients with microscopic disease after treatment. Due to a high rate of recurrence associated with a positive test, this helps to guide CRC patients to the appropriate clinical trial and immunotherapy. Conversely, patients that are negative for ctDNA can be spared from toxic chemotherapy or other follow-up treatments because of a high probability of being disease-free. Further research efforts include leadership in the development of the consensus molecular subtypes, an RNA-based methodology for CRC classification that is now being widely integrated in retrospective and clinical trial efforts.

