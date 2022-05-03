Freshworks to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.



Event: Freshworks First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., ( FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 56,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

