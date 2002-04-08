FuelCell Energy Announces the Appointment of Mark Feasel to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

DANBURY, Conn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power, and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- today announced the appointment by the Board of Directors of Mark Feasel to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mark’s appointment will be effective as of April 18, 2022. This role was previously held by the Company’s President and CEO, Jason Few.



Mark will join FuelCell Energy from Schneider Electric USA where he has spent more than fifteen years in various executive positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as the President of the Electrical Utility & Smart Grid North American division. Mark began his career in the U.S. Navy, where he was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the systems associated with the nuclear reactor plant on a ballistic missile submarine. He received several commendations during his time of service.

Mark will report to Jason Few, President and CEO, as a member of the company’s executive team, with a focus on increasing market share, top line revenue, margin, and growing the sales of FuelCell Energy’s solutions for hydrogen production and lower-carbon power. He will oversee sales, origination, partnership development, channel development, project/business development, and new market entry. He is responsible for and will direct all commercial activities of the organization globally as FuelCell Energy continues to lead in decarbonizing energy and clean hydrogen technology development.

“When we thought about the ideal leader for the position of Chief Commercial Officer, we had very specific goals in mind – to find a well-established and proven energy professional who is passionate about a future powered by clean energy, who can help take the Company to the next level of growth, and conduct business with the highest integrity,” said Jason Few. “While that seemed like a very tall order to fill, we found it with Mark Feasel. I am so pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to the next chapter in our corporate history.”

“FuelCell Energy is a company steeped in history, at a critical inflection point. When I met with Jason and the team and talked to them about their overarching goals, the markets they are serving, and the opportunities they are creating, I knew it was a company I wanted to join and help grow,” said Mark. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of the journey as we continue to build our sustainable solutions that will further ensure clean energy and enhanced quality of life for future generations.”

