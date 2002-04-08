Nightfood Ice Cream to be Featured on vCommerce Leader QVC®

Sample Bundle Flavors Debut on Wednesday, April 6th

TARRYTOWN, NY, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. ( NGTF), the nighttime snack company announced today that Nightfood ice cream will make its debut on QVC®, a world leader in video commerce (vCommerce), on Wednesday, April 6th in the hour between 3 and 4 PM eastern. Nightfood founder and CEO Sean Folkson will make his first appearance on QVC to introduce Nightfood snacks.

Nightfood ice cream is formulated for nighttime snacking, with protein, prebiotic fiber, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B6. With its creamy texture, great taste, and nutritional profile, Nightfood has thousands of online reviews, averaging well over four stars on Social Nature.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for us to bring the Nightfood story directly to millions of QVC customers,” commented Folkson. “Nighttime cravings can be such a challenge. We’re thankful to be able to leverage QVC’s many digital platforms to let people know that there’s a better way to snack when those cravings hit.”

Available for purchase on any of the QVC platforms and apps is the eight-pint Nightfood sample bundle, including four of the most popular Nightfood flavors: Midnight Chocolate, Cookies n’ Dreams, Cherry Eclipse, and Cold Brew Decaf.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the nighttime snack category.

Questions can be directed to [email protected]

By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this press release which are not purely historical (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, sales projections, potential customers, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, (a) the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution of our products, (b) the market acceptance of our products at all levels of distribution and sale, including retail purchasers, wholesalers and hotel chains, (c) the success and commitment of our distribution partners to access distribution channels and successfully engage with sellers of our products, including, supermarkets and hotel chains, and our success in obtaining purchase orders from hotel chains, supermarkets and others, (d) competition from existing and new companies and products and (e) difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Simon Dang

[email protected]

718-635-2949

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice

[email protected]

888-888-6444, x3