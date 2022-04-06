PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference: CEO, Abner Kurtin , will participate in a fireside chat with BTIG analyst, Mackenzie Boydston , on Thursday, April 7 th at 11:20 am ET . Additionally, company management will host one-on-one investor meetings. Contact your BTIG representative for more information.





CEO, , will participate in a fireside chat with BTIG analyst, , on at . Additionally, company management will host one-on-one investor meetings. Contact your BTIG representative for more information. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: CEO, Abner Kurtin , and VP of Investor Relations, Rebecca Koar , will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on April 20 th to 21st at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida .

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-announces-participation-in-upcoming-conferences-in-april-301518703.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC