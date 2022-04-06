Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Finalized Promo Deal With Jordyn Woods

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that they have finalized a promo deal with model and former best friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Jordyn Woods, through their partnership with The Reiman Agency. The deal inks a 12 month feature on a prominent platform.

"This was a very exciting deal to work on", said Alden Reiman, CEO of The Reiman Agency. "Jordyn and her team were great to work with. I'm glad we were able to get this deal to the finish line. We have some impressive deals coming down the pipeline and are looking forward to the coming months."

"We set the bar even higher with this deal", said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "As our agency business continues to grow, so does our outreach and ability to secure larger deals with more iconic brands and celebrities. We are likely to continue on this trajectory as we continue to hire more agents and widen our footprint in this space."

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

