Everbridge Partnership with Atalait Brings Critical Event Management (CEM) Solutions to Businesses Across Mexico

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning solutions, today announced its first-to-market partnership with Atalait, a leading managed technology services integrator, to deliver essential enterprise resilience capabilities to organizations across Mexico and Latin America. Atalait will assist businesses in managing digital and physical critical events such as IT disruptions, cyberattacks, extreme weather, flooding, and the global pandemic, with the full suite of Everbridge capabilities, to keep people safe and organizations running efficiently. Joint customers of the Everbridge and Atalait partnership include international healthcare provider BUPA+M%26eacute%3Bxico+Compa%26ntilde%3B%26iacute%3Ba+de+Seguros+S.A.+de+C.V and leading health services administrator Vitam%26eacute%3Bdica+S.A+de+C.V+%2F+Vitam%26eacute%3Bdica+Administradora+S.A.+de+C.V., among others.

Both customers will leverage Everbridge’s Mass+Notification product for enabling enterprises and healthcare entities to connect and inform their entire organization in an emergency (within seconds), facilitate two-way communication, and mobilize response teams.

“Atalait partners with Everbridge because they pioneered the critical event management category globally and have extended their leadership in recent years across more of the Americas, from leading Fortune 500 customers to major cities around the world, and even entire countries,” said Leonardo Rodríguez, CEO, at Atalait. In addition to serving as a partner, Atalait also deployed Everbridge solutions to protect and inform its own employees.

“Everbridge helps digitally transform how organizations manage, respond to, and mitigate a crisis, as well as protect revenue and improve cost efficiencies. Everbridge will serve as a valuable partner to our broader portfolio of clients,” continued Leo Rodríguez.

Over 6,100 businesses, governments, and healthcare+organizations currently rely on Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, protect+supply+chains, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing technology integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain clarity, act faster, and improve business continuity and employee safety before, during and after a crisis.

“Every organization possesses unique operational characteristics— a combination of technologies, physical locations, supply chains, brand, and most importantly, people— all of which are constantly changing,” said Vernon Irvin, Co-CEO & Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “Atalait is a leader in Mexico and serves as an excellent partner for us to reach businesses looking at the rising challenges and opportunities associated with ensuring enterprise resilience and employee safety.”

Today, Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29 represents a ‘must have’ set of standards and best practices that forward-looking CEOs and boards increasingly incorporate into how they govern operational risk from unplanned events.

Atalait connects strategic business needs with valuable technology solutions, allowing organizations to focus on what makes them relevant in the market. With more than 20 years serving enterprises in Mexico, Atalait became a 100% Mexican-owned company seven years ago. Atalait operates with the highest, world-class standards, with certifications including: ICREA Level IV, ISO 22301: 2012, ISO 20000-1: 2018, ISO 27001: 2013, ISO 9001: 2015, PCI-DSS, among many others. Atalait provides services in accordance with the National Development Plan, the Planning Law, the Federal Republican Austerity Law, as well as best global practices related to the management of information technology (IT). Atalait operates one of the most modern and best-equipped Data Centers in Mexico and across Latin America.

To learn more about how Atalait can help an organization integrate the Everbridge Platform, please visit www.atalait.com.

