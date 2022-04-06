Diamond Game--A Pollard Banknote Company--Receives License to Launch Electronic Instant Bingo Product in Ohio

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Diamond Game, has received an electronic instant bingo license issued by the Attorney General of the State of Ohio. The license allows the company to provide charitable electronic instant bingo machines—also known as E-bingo or electronic pull tabs—to veteran and fraternal organizations throughout the state.

Diamond Game holds licenses in a number of North American jurisdictions across a broad cross-section of the gaming industry, with considerable experience providing gaming machines to commercial casinos, tribal casinos, state lotteries, and numerous charitable gaming venues. With this license, Diamond Game joins fellow Pollard Banknote subsidiaries American Games and International Gamco in providing veteran and fraternal locations in Ohio with charitable gaming products. "We're eager to help Ohio posts and clubs raise more money for good causes with our products," said Bill Breslo, President, Diamond Game. "We are committed to providing superior value to the Ohio market with the development of new and engaging games using state-of-the-art technology and design, as well as our extensive licensed game portfolio, to entertain players and drive more revenue to charitable causes in the state."

"Pollard Banknote's charitable gaming division has been a longstanding contributor of many of the most successful and recognized pull tab games in the Ohio market. International Gamco seal card and bingo event games, as well as American Games bingo paper and instant tickets, have been staple products in Ohio for nearly 40 years. With the addition of electronic pull-tabs by Diamond Game, we now have the ability to supply our Ohio distributors with a comprehensive range of products necessary for a successful charitable gaming program," said Steven Fingold, Executive Vice President, Charitable Gaming, Pollard Banknote.

About Diamond Game

Diamond Game designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for various public gaming and charity gaming markets. With over 25 years of experience, Diamond Game has built a reputation for innovative products and services, offering a suite of products that delivers on the promise of generating new retail channels and more money for good causes. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California and service facilities in Jefferson City, Missouri; Mentor, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; and Hamilton, Ontario. For more information on Diamond Game, visit www.diamondgame.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

