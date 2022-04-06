USA Boxing Announces Partnership with Thorne HealthTech

PR Newswire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Boxing and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, announced today that Thorne will be USA Boxing's official performance nutrition partner for 2022.

Through this partnership, Thorne will provide USA Boxing's national teams with its premier NSF Certified for Sport® product line to support the overall performance of boxers in 2022. USA Boxing members will also be able to purchase Thorne products at a discounted rate.

The NSF Certified for Sport® program provides the highest possible level of safety and testing to ensure products do not contain contaminants, banned substances, or masking agents, and that what is on the label matches what is in the product. The NSF Certified for Sport® program provides the safest choice when selecting a nutritional supplement.

"We are proud to support USA Boxing with our premium sports performance health and wellness programming that gives athletes the support, education, and personalized solutions they need when it comes to training and competing," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "Trusted by 11 other U.S. National teams, we know that nutritional supplementation is an integral part of any athlete's health and wellness regimen, and we look forward to providing USA Boxing with high-quality products and solutions to support the peak performance of their athletes."

"Nutritional supplements cannot replace a well-balanced diet but are intended to supplement the diet and provide performance and health benefits, including improving nutrient deficiencies, providing nutrients when dietary sources are limited such as during travel, enhancing immune function, and aiding in recovery and body composition optimization," stated Taylor Maggio, USA Boxing National Team Sports Dietitian. "Ultimately, the boxer is responsible for what they put in their body. Boxers at all levels deserve products that are science based, high quality, and contain the purest possible ingredients, like those formulated by Thorne, to keep them safely competing at their best."

Members of USA Boxing may begin purchasing Thorne products through USA Boxing's Thorne Storefront, which includes a list of products USA Boxing's National Team Sport Dietitian, Taylor Maggio, uses with the National Team boxers by clicking here. Consult with a Sport Dietitian or health-care professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

About USA Boxing:

USA Boxing is the National Governing Body (NGB) of amateur Olympic-style boxing in the United States of America. The mission of USA Boxing shall be to enable United States' athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence, develop character, support the sport of boxing, and promote and grow Olympic-style boxing in the United States. The responsibility of USA Boxing is not only to produce Olympic gold, but also oversee and govern every aspect of amateur boxing in the United States.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier for longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 12 U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

