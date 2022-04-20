GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial) will report results for the 2022 first quarter prior to market open on April 20, 2022. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference Date: April 20, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-289-0720 International Dial-In: 1-323-701-0160 Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), April 20, 2022 Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820 Access Code: 4973176 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably, while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

