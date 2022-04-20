Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

GATX Corporation (

NYSE:GATX, Financial) will report results for the 2022 first quarter prior to market open on April 20, 2022. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date:

April 20, 2022

Time:

11 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Domestic Dial-In:

1-800-289-0720

International Dial-In:

1-323-701-0160

Live Webcast:

www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time:

Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), April 20, 2022

Domestic Dial-In:

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In:

1-719-457-0820

Access Code:

4973176

Web Access:

The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (

NYSE:GATX, Financial), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably, while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

Q&A with Gurus

