Aurora Hires Kendra Phillips, Former CTO of Ryder; Secures Three Terminal Locations in Texas

Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) announced a key operations hire and the expansion of its commercial footprint and operations across two high-volume lanes, representing significant milestones toward the commercialization of Aurora Horizon, Aurora’s autonomous trucking product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005580/en/

Kendra Phillips, Former CTO of Ryder, joins Aurora to deliver and commercialize Aurora Horizon, Aurora’s autonomous trucking product. Photo: Aurora

Expanding operations leadership and expertise

Kendra Phillips joins Aurora to lead the company’s trucking and logistics partner programs. Kendra brings 16 years of experience in the logistics industry, having worked across strategy, business, operations, product development, and service delivery. In her most recent role, Kendra served as the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of New Products for Ryder System, Inc.

Phillips will play a leading role in launching Aurora Shield - the suite of operational tools and support services including roadside assistance and hardware support packages designed to ensure peace of mind, maximum uptime, and efficient utilization of fleets powered by the Aurora Driver. Phillips’ years of experience in deploying new products and efficiently running large operations will be instrumental as Aurora works closely with leading logistics companies including FedEx, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, and, most recently, Werner to deliver its autonomous trucking product suite for carriers and private fleets.

“I’m honored to join Aurora to take its autonomous trucking product to the next stage of deployment,” said Phillips. “I am excited about the value and efficiency autonomous networks will bring to supply chains and I believe in Aurora’s leadership team, our technology, and our standout go-to-market strategy. I have been in this industry for almost two decades and Aurora is best positioned to deploy a product at scale that delivers immense value to carriers, third-party logistics companies, and shippers.”

Aurora opens three new terminals to haul freight across multiple routes

Aurora is expanding its commercial footprint along the U.S. Interstate system to connect the country’s most voluminous trucking lanes and expand Aurora’s commercial offering. Aurora is now autonomously hauling goods for FedEx, Werner, and Uber Freight customers day and night across multiple high volume freight corridors in Texas. To support this expansion, it has opened three new terminals in El Paso, Fort Worth, and Houston, a strategic development to rapidly bring Aurora Horizon online and deliver value to its customers today.

In close collaboration with its customers, Aurora continues to lay the foundation to expand its service across more lanes, delivering unique value to stakeholders throughout the supply chain.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, and Werner. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited, to those statements around the development of our technology and commercialization efforts. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005580/en/