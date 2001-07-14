InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces Inaugural Investment Grade Credit Rating From Fitch Ratings, Inc.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) has assigned a first time rating to IVT, including a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. According to Fitch’s published report, the key rating drivers were InvenTrust’s conservative balance sheet, Sun Belt exposure, grocery-anchored assets, and solid tenant diversification.

“We are pleased with IVT’s inaugural issuer rating of BBB- with a stable outlook,” said DJ Busch, President and CEO. “The investment grade rating reflects the quality of our cash flow driven by our simple and focused Sun Belt portfolio strategy and, most important, our team’s dedication to a best-in-class capital structure. The rating will expand our access to additional capital sources and support our ability to pursue growth opportunities in the quarters ahead.”

More information regarding InvenTrust’s rating assignment can be found on Fitch's website at: fitchratings.com.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("we," the "Company," "our," "us," "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

