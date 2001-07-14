AIG Retirement Services Launches FutureFIT Wellness Check, A New Financial Wellness Assessment Tool Connecting Retirement Plan Participants with Personalized Action Plans

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of FutureFIT® Wellness Check, an interactive assessment tool to help retirement plan participants take action for their financial future.

FutureFIT Wellness Check, the latest addition to the FutureFIT participant digital platform, guides and supports individuals in developing a personalized action plan to help achieve financial goals. This online check-up provides direct access to the fundamentals of financial wellness—budgets, emergency savings, debt management, student loans and retirement planning—and is available to all eligible employees, not just active retirement plan participants.

“This Financial Literacy Month, we are excited to launch our new financial wellness tool that is fast, simple and engaging,” said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “AIG Retirement Services is committed to making retirement planning easier and accessible for all, and FutureFIT Wellness Check is the latest example of our work to leverage user experience best practices to educate and motivate.”

To get started, users answer a few questions about their spending, debt, retirement plan contributions and savings goals. Based on these responses, FutureFIT Wellness Check then creates a personalized education program and action plan, selecting from a deep set of resources to align with the needs and goals of the individual.

The customized action plans feature education modules that are digestible, actionable and brief—intended to motivate employees to engage with their financial planning in a meaningful way and in a manageable amount of time. The FutureFIT Wellness Check user experience also includes pathways to other AIG Retirement Services offerings, such as Student+Debt+Solutions and Retirement+Pathfinder.

“We are always looking for ways to help people feel more confident about their future,” said Isabelle. “It’s Financial Literacy Month, and we are taking advantage of the moment to work with public sector and nonprofit employers across the country to help their employees, no matter where they are in their career or their financial journey.”

For more information about FutureFIT Wellness Check, please visit AIG+Retirement+Services.

About AIG Retirement Services

For more than half a century, AIG Retirement Services has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other nonprofit organizations. AIG Retirement Services has more than $130 billion in total assets under management and administration, managing thousands of plans and serving approximately 2 million customers. It includes the VALIC family of companies: The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company. Additional information can be found at www.aig.com%2FRetirementServices.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Faig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com%2FAIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Faig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

