CrowdStrike "Dominates in EDR…" According to Report by Independent Research Firm

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response Providers, Q2 2022 report[1]. CrowdStrike believes this recognition underscores its continued commitment to innovation in EDR and provides customers with the strongest foundation to expand into extended detection and response (XDR).

As Forrester states, “CrowdStrike dominates in EDR while building its future in XDR and Zero Trust. CrowdStrike continues to demonstrate excellence in its EDR offering through a context-rich Ul infused with high-quality, in-depth threat intelligence.”

The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response Providers, Q2 2022 report consists of 20 criteria grouped into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Falcon Insight, CrowdStrike's EDR module, was evaluated among EDR products from 15 vendors. In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in 15 of the 20 criteria:

Within the Current Offering category : Endpoint Telemetry, Detection Capabilities, Investigation Capabilities, Response Capabilities, Threat Hunting Capabilities, User Experience, Machine Learning Capabilities, Product Security

: Endpoint Telemetry, Detection Capabilities, Investigation Capabilities, Response Capabilities, Threat Hunting Capabilities, User Experience, Machine Learning Capabilities, Product Security Within the Strategy category : Product Vision, Market Approach, Planned Enhancements, Innovation Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem

: Product Vision, Market Approach, Planned Enhancements, Innovation Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem Within the Market Presence category: Revenue, Number of Customers

“CrowdStrike’s continued validation as a leader in the EDR market can be attributed to a decade of work behind building the Falcon platform, the best single-agent platform that – at its core – is proven to protect our customers against modern-day breaches,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “From this strong foundation, we have continued to innovate and expand beyond EDR to include vulnerability management, identity, Zero Trust, cloud and data protection. Because of our foundational work in having the best EDR solution, we are well-positioned to lead the XDR market as we continue driving innovation and moving the industry forward together with our partners in the CrowdXDR Alliance.”

Recently, CrowdStrike was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[2].

For more information about The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response Providers, Q2 2022 report

For more information on CrowdStrike's endpoint products: Falcon+Insight (EDR) and Falcon+XDR.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

