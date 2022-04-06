Tronox Provides Update Regarding Venator Litigation

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc ( NYSE:TROX, Financial) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that the judge overseeing the litigation with Venator Materials plc ("Venator") has decided the case against Tronox. Hence, Tronox will be required to pay a $75 million "Break Fee" pursuant to the terms of an "Exclusivity Agreement" entered into in July 2018 in connection with the Tronox/Cristal merger.

Tronox continues to believe in the merits of the case and is disappointed in the judge's decision. Tronox is studying the ruling and whether to appeal the decision. This payment will have no material impact on future operations, though Tronox does anticipate reducing 2022 free cash flow guidance as a result and will provide an update when it reports its first quarter financial results.

