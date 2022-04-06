Novamind Opens 8th Integrative Psychiatry Clinic

New clinic in Phoenix, AZ, offers innovative mental health treatments and group therapy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)( FSE:HN2, Financial) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today expanded its network to Phoenix, Arizona, with the opening of its eighth integrative psychiatry clinic (the "Phoenix Clinic").

The Phoenix Clinic, Novamind's second clinic in Arizona, is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of prescribing providers and therapists and offers a range of mental health services including treatment programs for ADHD, depression, OCD, autism, eating disorders, anxiety, sexual and physical trauma, and PTSD. The team has advanced training in child and adolescent psychiatry and is also specialized in care for military and first responders.

"Since the closing of our acquisition in January, we have worked closely with our team in Arizona to add a second clinic in that state, expanding the reach of our high quality, innovative mental health services," commented Prakash Gowd, Chief Operating Officer, Novamind. "We are excited to officially open the new Phoenix Clinic as another step forward in our goal to provide accessible mental healthcare."

In addition to one-on-one mental health treatment, the spacious Phoenix Clinic accommodates cohort-based treatment and education as part of Groups by Novamind, the Company's group clinical care model designed to increase access to its innovative services. Children, youth and their families work with licensed therapists for a series of 10-week support groups according to age. The groups focus on building self-esteem and confidence, manage emotions, improve communication and develop problem-solving skills.

"We're opening our doors at a critical time. The demand for help from parents is significant, which is not a surprise given disruptions from school closures and restricted social activities over the past two years," said Jeff Edelman, PMHNP, Medical Director at the Phoenix Clinic. "We've had a lot of success with the group model because it gives people a safe space to connect with their peers, discover their own strengths, talk about their issues and learn new skills."

The Phoenix Clinic is located at 2400 W Dunlap Ave, Suite 124, Phoenix, AZ 85021.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visitnovamind.ca.

