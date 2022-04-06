Toll Brothers to Open a Second New Luxury Home Collection at Bella Collina in Montverde

MONTVERDE, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced plans to build a new collection of luxury homes at Bella Collina, a gated, country club community in Montverde. The Lago Collection will soon be open for sale and a new model home is expected to open later this year. This is the second collection of homes the company is building at Bella Collina; the Vista Collection, with its stunning, newly constructed model home, is currently open for sale.

Located 30 minutes west of Orlando in the enclave of Montverde, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina – Lago Collection will include 50 single-family estate homes surrounded by 1,900 acres of picturesque lakes and verdant hills. Home buyers will be able to choose from five home designs ranging in size from 3,635 square feet to over 4,400 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Toll Brothers at Bella Collina residents have access to a host of luxury amenities, including the world-class championship Bella Collina golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and the 75,000 square-foot, Tuscan-inspired Grand Bella Collina Clubhouse, which includes members-only dining venues, a full-service spa, a fitness center, two 75-foot lap pools, six Har-Tru tennis courts, a wine room and cellar, outdoor fire pits, and more.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment destinations, including Disney Springs, Downtown Orlando and Mall at Millenia, as well as the area’s theme parks, sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

“With expansive, highly-personalized floor plans and unparalleled amenities, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina – Lago Collection will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Central Florida’s most desirable communities,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “We are excited to bring another stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

