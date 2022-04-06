Affluence Corporation Gives Updates on First Quarter Projects

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart City, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies today gave an update on the progress on two major projects that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has deployed in the First Quarter of 2022.

"The OneMind Technologies team has made significant progress against all of its objectives in the first quarter," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO. "OneMind has completed the Department of Tourism Project for Quang Ninh Province in Vietnam and because of the success of the implementation OneMind is in the process of being contracted throughout Vietnam. OneMind is also making great strides on completing Phase 1 requirements of the Command and Control Project for one of the world's largest Smart City Projects in the Middle East. We expect to complete Phase 1 in the Second Quarter and begin Phase 2 in the second half of the year," said Honan.

"The success of the Quang Ninh Province Tourism Project, enabling it to become the most dynamic tourism region in the country, is very significant because of the expanse of the geographical area that we are accumulating data and giving insights on. This project really highlights the power and sophistication of the OneMind solution," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "We have expanded the reach of the OneMind Platform to encompass an area of 2,356 square miles which is a far greater footprint than any other Smart City Software implementation. The System for the Tourism Operations Center leverages OneMind's intelligent Hypervisor solution to enable the integration of expert systems and sensor data to generate real-time geo-located insights to assist in the decision-making process of tourism management. The Smart Tourism serves as the centralized operations center where the Tourism Department can now perform visualization and management of different assets and subsystems across Quang Ninh Province, gather and analyze data to make smarter and strategic decisions regarding the use and implementation of tourism technology and assets, and to create reporting tools that provide insights at all levels of the organization," said Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

