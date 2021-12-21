Jaguar Animal Health to Host Dinner & Tableside Discussion for U.S. Veterinary Oncologists About Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs on April 12th, the Final Day of the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Mid-Year Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Canalevia™-CA1, which received conditional approval from the FDA on December 21, 2021, is the first and only treatment for CID in dogs to receive any type of approval from the FDA

Veterinary oncologists can click here to register for the dinner and tableside discussion

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), under its Jaguar Animal Health tradename for the veterinary market, today announced that the company is hosting a dinner and tableside discussion for U.S. veterinary oncologists in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the final day of the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Mid-Year Conference. This exclusive dinner experience will feature a private chef, entertainment, and a tableside discussion on treatment therapies for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.

The dinner and tableside discussion, to be held at Casa Kimberly, a boutique hotel in the heart of Puerto Vallarta that is the former home of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is open to VCS veterinary members only, plus one guest. Seating is limited. If you are a U.S. veterinary oncologist attending the VCS Mid-Year Conference in Mexico, please click here to RSVP for the dinner and tableside discussion. The VCS Mid-Year Conference is taking place at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, and transportation to and from Casa Kimberly for the dinner event will be provided.

On December 21, 2021, Jaguar Animal Health received conditional approval from the FDA for Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer), the company's prescription drug product for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. As part of the launch of Canalevia-CA1, Jaguar Animal Health is showcasing the product at an exhibit table at the 2022 VCS Mid-Year Conference, that takes place April 9 - 12, 2022. Additional information about the VCS conference can be found on the conference website by clicking here.

About Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs

Due to the increasing number of chemotherapeutic agents being adopted by veterinarians and veterinary oncologists, chemotherapy is fast becoming the most widely used cancer treatment in veterinary medicine. Studies have found the incidence of CID to be one of the three most prevalent side effects in dogs undergoing cancer treatment,1 and managing side-effects such as diarrhea can be important to maintain successful cancer treatment. More than half of the U.S. veterinarians who responded to a recent Jaguar-sponsored survey reported that CID interferes with their patients' chemotherapy treatment plans, indicating an unmet need for an effective product for the treatment of CID.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine extracted and purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities. Additionally, crofelemer is the active ingredient in an antidiarrheal that is approved by the FDA under botanical guidance and indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult human patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

About Canalevia™-CA1

Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) is the first and only oral plant-based prescription product that is FDA conditionally approved to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. Canalevia-CA1 is a canine-specific formulation of crofelemer, an active pharmaceutical ingredient isolated and purified from the Croton lechleri tree. Canalevia-CA1 is currently conditionally approved by the FDA under application number 141-552. Conditional approval allows for commercialization of the product while Jaguar continues to collect the substantial evidence of effectiveness required for a full approval. Jaguar has received Minor Use in a Major Species (MUMS) designation from the FDA for Canalevia-CA1 to treat CID in dogs. FDA has established a "small number" threshold for minor use in each of the seven major species covered by the MUMS act. The small number threshold is currently 70,000 for dogs, representing the largest number of dogs that can be affected by a disease or condition over the course of a year and still have the use qualify as a minor use.

Important Safety Information About Canalevia-CA1

For oral use in dogs only. Not for use in humans. Keep Canalevia™-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) in a secure location out of reach of children and other animals. Consult a physician in case of accidental ingestion by humans. Do not use in dogs that have a known hypersensitivity to crofelemer. Prior to using Canalevia-CA1, rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea. Canalevia-CA1 is a conditionally approved drug indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. The most common adverse reactions included decreased appetite, decreased activity, dehydration, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. Use only as directed. It is a violation of Federal law to use this product other than as directed in the labeling. Conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-552.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit www.napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that it will attend the 2022 VCS Mid-Year Conference, and the expectation that the company will host a dinner and tableside discussion on April 12, 2022. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

1Mason SL, Grant IA, Elliott J, Cripps P, Blackwood L. Gastrointestinal toxicity after vincristine or cyclophosphamide administered with or without maropitant in dogs: a prospective randomised controlled study. J Small Anim Pract. 2014;55:391-398

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695889/Jaguar-Animal-Health-to-Host-Dinner-Tableside-Discussion-for-US-Veterinary-Oncologists-About-Chemotherapy-Induced-Diarrhea-CID-in-Dogs-on-April-12th-the-Final-Day-of-the-Veterinary-Cancer-Society-VCS-Mid-Year-Conference-in-Puerto-Vallarta-Mexico



