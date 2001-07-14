FOX Nation to Debut New American History Series Hosted by Kelsey Grammer

FOX Nation will debut a new series hosted by award-winning actor, producer and director Kelsey Grammer entitled, “Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America” on May 1st, announced FOX Nation president Jason Klarman. During the program, Grammer will take viewers on an inside look at eight key battles that left an indelible mark on this nation, spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War, and the American Indian Wars.

In making the announcement, FOX Nation president Jason Klarman said, “Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with ‘Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America.’ His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide FOX Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

Host Kelsey Grammer added, “I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country.”

During the series, Grammer will guide the audience through key battles in history, revealing the strategies that led to victory or defeat, the emotions, and inner workings of those who fought it, the decisions that led to battle along with the long-term consequences that resonate long after the conflict’s end. The chronological eight-part series will begin with three episodes on battles during the American Revolutionary War, including the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn, and the Battle of Yorktown. After the focus on the American Revolution, “Kelsey Grammer Presents: Historic Battles for America” will bring viewers inside the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution followed by three episodes on the American Civil War, highlighting the First Battle of Bull Run, the Battle of Antietam, and the Siege of Vicksburg. Grammer will conclude the series with a spotlight on the American Indian Wars’ Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Warm Springs Productions will produce in association with Grammnet NH Productions with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon Executive Producing alongside Warm Springs' Marc Pierce and Chris Richardson. An actor, producer and director, Grammer founded television production company Grammnet NH Productions, which has produced multiple television hits, including NBC’s “Medium,” CW’s “Girlfriends,” Hulu’s Emmy-nominated “Light as a Feather,” the highly acclaimed “Boss” for Starz, the recent Amazon docuseries “Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy,” and the new hit “The Game” on Paramount+, among other series.

With an illustrious career spanning three decades, Grammer’s work includes critically acclaimed stints on Broadway, roles on several hit series and parts in award-winning movies. His iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers,” and “Frasier” remains one of the most beloved characters in television history. The Juilliard-trained actor has won one Tony, six Emmys, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award. Additionally, Grammer has received an unparalleled 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 SAG nominations and two Tony nominations.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, YouTube TV, and The Roku Channel.

