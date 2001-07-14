Insight Appoints Sumana Nallapati as Chief Information Officer

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, today announced the appointment of Sumana (“Suma”) Nallapati as chief information officer. Nallapati will report to Insight CEO Joyce Mullen and be responsible for leading a global team of information technology professionals focused on expanding the company’s digital capabilities and enhancing Insight’s client experience.

“Suma has an exceptional perspective on modern IT. She brings extensive experience with large-scale digital transformation and a proven track record of delivering effective and efficient IT solutions,” said Mullen. “Suma’s knowledge of global enterprise SaaS operations, mergers and acquisitions transformation, modern infrastructure and business intelligence are a natural fit as we accelerate the growth of Insight’s portfolio of end-to-end transformation+solutions and the expertise behind it.”

Mullen continued: “In addition to welcoming Suma to the Insight team, we would like to formally thank our retiring CIO, Jeff+Shumway. Last year, he made the decision to retire after 16+ years of dedicated servant leadership here at Insight. Jeff was part of the hiring committee and will stay on with us through April 15 to ensure a seamless transition with Suma. We are very appreciative of his leadership throughout his entire tenure at Insight.”

Nallapati most recently served as senior vice president of operations and chief digital officer at Everbridge. She was senior vice president and chief digital officer at Dish Network from 2019-2021. She previously worked as secretary of technology and chief information officer for the State of Colorado Governor’s Office, where she led a 900+ employee organization and served 35,000 state workers.

Nallapati was named to the 2019 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by The National Diversity Council, Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Colorado and as CIO of the Year by the Colorado Technology Association in 2018, among other accolades.

She serves on a number of boards, including the Colorado Technology Association, Colorado Innovation Network, American Heart Association, Colorado Blockchain Council, and Global Livingston Institute.

Nallapati is now among six women on Insight’s executive team of nine global leaders.

