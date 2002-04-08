PURA Hemp Crypto Carbon Credit and Asian Expansion On Track

Dallas, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) is building the Farmersville Hemp Brand as a multi-industry disruptor that can improve many existing products and services and at the same time contribute notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives.

PURA is building a Co-Op of hemp growers and processors to jointly market under the Farmersville Hemp Brand Name. Co-Op partners include, for example, PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

PURA management plans to release a shareholder update in conjunction with the coming 2021 annual report (The company filed an extension and intend to publish the report within the extension window). The update will highlight the company’s transitioning revenue building on the royalties from its former EVERx CBD Sports Beverage sold to North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and now adding Farmersville Hemp revenue.

The update will also include the latest information on the company’s developing deal in Asia to expand its access to hemp growers as well as the company’s progress on introducing a cyrpto carbon credit strategy .

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

