Crexendo(R) to Exhibit at Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2022

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be exhibiting at Channel Partners Conference 2022 in Las Vegas, April 11-14, 2022. Crexendo will be exhibiting at booth 1453 during the expo and meeting one on one with Partners during the event.

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer commented, "We are very excited to be attending Channel partners where we can showcase why we are the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. We will use this opportunity show our award-winning technology powered by NetSapiens® which includes all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, Business Phone communications and Contact Center solutions for customers of all sizes. We are so proud of the VIP™ platform Crexendo offers a 100% uptime guarantee. We will also demonstrate why Crexendo is becoming the brand of choice for Partners because of our diverse commercial models, personalized Channel support and high customer satisfaction ratings."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) being excited to be attending Channel partners and showcasing why it is the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States; (ii) will show the award-winning technology powered by NetSapiens® which includes all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, Business Phone communications and Contact Center solutions for customers of all sizes; (iii) being so proud of the VIP™ platform that it offers a 100% uptime guarantee and (iv) demonstrating why it is becoming the brand of choice for Partners because of our diverse commercial models, personalized Channel support and high customer satisfaction ratings.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

