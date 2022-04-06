Deel Selects Recruiter.com as Talent Marketplace Partner

Recruiter.com and Deel Partnership expands into Talent Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, announced today that Recruiter.com would be one of a select few companies included in Deel's exclusive new Talent Marketplace.

Only open to clients, Deel's Talent Marketplace helps match companies with the right talent partner to source qualified candidates.

"Deel is thrilled to have Recruiter.com as part of our talent marketplace. Our partnership makes it easier than ever to hire and compensate international talent," said Deel's Head of Sales, Chris Lee.

Deel and Recruiter.com entered their initial partnership in December of 2021. The partnership allows customers of Recruiter.com to hire and pay their international employees quickly and compliantly.

Alongside Recruiter.com's top talent pool and on-demand recruiters, Deel helps streamline the hiring process and take the headache out of localized contracts, payroll, and compliance.

To learn more about the Recruiter.com and Deel partnership, please visit this page.

"We are extremely excited to be one of the few companies selected for Deel's exclusive new Talent Marketplace. Deel has allowed us to provide uncomplicated payroll and compliance for the global workforce. We look forward to helping Deel clients access top talent across the world for both projects and full-time employment," said Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

