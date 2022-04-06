Surge Battery Metals Returns up to 5,120 ppm Lithium from Geochem Surveys on its 100% owned Nevada North Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI, OTC PINK:NILIF, FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce additional soil geochem results from its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada.

Further to the preliminary results reported by the Company on December 31, 2021, Rangefront Mining Services collected 445 samples on lines spaced 100 meters apart. Results from this exploration work ranged from 29.1 to 5,120 ppm Li with a median value of 244 ppm Li. Results included 89 samples with 1,000 or more ppm Li. The zone of highly anomalous samples extends about 1,700 meters east-west in two bands about 300 to 400 meters wide. Previous work on the property had returned values to 1,500 ppm Li in stream sediment samples. The anomalous samples appear to be in soils developed on airfall or water lain rhyolitic tuff overlain by welded ash flow tuff. The Company plans additional detailed exploration as soon as ground conditions permit this April.

Samples were collected from the nominal "B" horizon with standard sampling methods, and both bagged and stored in the crew camp until they were transported to Elko for storage in the locked Rangefront warehouse in Elko. The Surge Battery Metals project geologist and QP, Mr. Alan Morris, retrieved the samples from the warehouse, inserted quality control samples into the sample stream, and delivered the samples to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Elko. These samples were screened to minus 180 micron (80 mesh) and analyzed by a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS (ALS method ME-MS61). Standards and blanks were inserted on about 1 per 20 samples (5%). Results for the QA/QC samples were very good with a maximum of 6% variation from the mean.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "To put these results in perspective, the overall reserve grade for the Thacker Pass Lithium deposit in Humboldt County, Nevada is 3,300 ppm Li with a resource cutoff grade of 2500 ppm, measured and indicated resource averages 2,231 with a 1,334 ppm cutoff. A preliminary feasibility study for the Cyprus Development Corp's (TSXV: CYP) lithium deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada lists the overall grade for measured and indicated resources at 1,073 ppm Li with a 900 ppm cut off". Mr. Reimer continues: "When field conditions permit, plans are to initiate further soil sampling, covering the full property position, with samples on a 100 meter grid, geologic mapping, and detailed rock chip sampling to understand the geometry of the anomalous material so as to prioritize drill targets."

Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada is the qualified person for Surge Battery Metals and has approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, subject to a 2% NSR, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 60 mineral claims comprising a total of 4,800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

The Company has also entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest 16 minerals claims comprising 640 acres located in San Emidio Desert.

The Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Playa Mineral County, Nevada. The property is located in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Surge Nickel Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claims).

The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining Division on northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia Project claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

Additionally, our property lies partially adjacent to NorthIsle Copper and Gold currently developing one of the most promising copper gold porphyry deposits in Canada. Northisle recently completed an updated PEA for its 100% owned North Island Project and is advancing towards a pre-feasibility study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

