Helo Corp Welcomes Clayton Jones as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Helo Corp. ( OTC PINK:HLOC ) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of digital health and data-driven wellness, is pleased to announce that Clayton Jones has joined its executive team as chief legal officer, effective March 31, 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Clayton to our executive team," said Seán McVeigh, Helo's chief executive officer. "He brings significant insights and experience, including with other leading technology and wellness companies. We are confident that Clayton will further strengthen our executive team, as we work to grow our business globally."

Mr. Jones, 45, served as vice president and general counsel of Grōv Technologies from August 2020 to March 2022. From June 2008 to July 2020, he served as vice president and deputy general counsel, and in other roles at Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS). Prior to that, he practiced business and securities law at Dorsey & Whitney. Mr. Jones received J.D and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Oregon and a B.S. in Economics from Brigham Young University.

"Helo is transforming the wearable technology and wellness industries through integration of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence," said Mr. Jones. "The Company's continual innovation and commitment to empowering consumers has created a unique platform and a dynamic culture, which are very compelling. I am excited to join the Helo team."

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. ( OTC: HLOC ) is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses its life watches and other personal devices, and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under the Vyvo TM brand and to power the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our customers with tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our data rich platform empowers our customers to own and control their bio-metric data, while providing AI-formulated personalized reports and alerts, as well as customized Nutrapak supplements. Our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for technology development, medical research and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Investors Contact: [email protected] and +1 (650) 646 2193.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve several unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

