Linkfire initiates annual guidance in accordance with new regulatory requirements

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial)

On January 20, 2022, Linkfire disclosed that it expects EBITDA profitability for the full year 2023, following the strong development, improved traffic monetization, and expectations of a sustained growth trajectory. With revenue growth being a core priority for Linkfire, profitability was not an active pursuit in 2021.

As of 2022, Linkfire initiates guidance in accordance with new requirements on the disclosure of annual financial guidance in the Danish Financial Statements Act.

Linkfire maintains the following mid-term* growth and gross margin financial targets, announced in

connection to its IPO in 2021:

Organic revenue shall grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50-70% The gross margin shall amount to approximately 80%

* Mid-term refers to 3-5 years from Linkfires IPO, which was carried out at the end of June, 2021.

Financial guidance for the financial year 2022

For the financial year 2022, Linkfire expects its revenue to be in the range of DKK 50-60 million, corresponding to a yearly growth of 48-78%, and its EBITDA to be in the range of negative DKK 22-32 million.

In order to achieve our guidance, performance on the following key drivers is required:

Continued strong RPM performance

Traffic growth and expansion of the discovery network

Continued product innovation and development

Continued inflow of new subscription customers and ability to upsell to existing customers

In 2022, Linkfire expects continued investments into reaching its mid-term growth target in accordance with the announced growth strategy in the IPO prospectus. Possible deviations from the guided range depend on investments into new strategic opportunities supporting our announced growth strategy.

