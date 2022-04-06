Cytta Corp. Empowers Drones for Building Clearing Operations with North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team

Cytta's IGAN Technology Integral to New ‘Drone Clear' protocol

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company")is pleased to announce that our IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) video integration technology has been incorporated into a new and revolutionary law enforcement protocol known as "Drone Clear." The newly developed ‘Drone Clear' building entry protocol was created to provide law enforcement officers with advanced intelligence before entering any potentially dangerous space.

Pioneered in conjunction with North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT) www.ntxpsurt.org, the new drone clearing protocol deploys multiple drones to enter the building to assess and deliver video evidence of potential dangers prior to putting police officers and the building inhabitants at risk. Multiple drone video feeds are streamed and integrated into our IGAN communication nexus. The IGAN then provides real-time video feeds to each member of the tactical team prior to entry. Utilizing drone clearing as the initial process, prevents the enormous risk of death or injury to police tactical officers and building inhabitants, that conventional ‘officer first' building entry and clearing tactics require. We see ‘Drones First' as a new national police entry protocol.

Cytta Chief Technical Officer Michael Collins stated, "I was pleased and honored to technically assist with the deployment of our IGAN ‘drone clear' technique in use with a PSURT member police department. This occurred during a vice squad raid securing a large building and its occupants. Rather than officers entering the structure initially, four internal drones were utilized after a door opening procedure and the deployment of flashbang grenades. Utilizing our IGAN system, the drones were able to stream video in real-time of the interior of the structure. Everyone participating in the operation viewing the drone videos, was able to view and examine exactly what was occurring and plan accordingly. IGAN's integration capability allowed constant surveillance of the interior of the building without any risk to officers and inhabitants. The building occupiers were identified, left the structure pursuant to voice instructions and were secured. Only after this did the tactical teams enter the structure and secure in their usual manner."

Travis Calendine, President of North Texas PSURT stated, "We at PSURT are pleased to be able to help develop, the ‘drone clearing' methodology utilizing IGAN and drone fleet assets that protects both officers and the public. As the Cytta IGAN technology is implemented into multiple active policing actions, we are discovering various scenarios where the IGAN technology is becoming an indispensable part of active operational tactics. To date, it has given us exemplary results, and I believe our new ‘drone clearing' implementation is only one of the many innovations in policing that drones and the IGAN integration technology will allow us to empower here in Texas and nationally."

Conventional room or building clearing tactics involve the officer or officers physically entering the premises in order to survey the room and neutralize any discovered threat. This has been described as one of the most dangerous police maneuvers to the extent that officers are advised, ‘As you approach to clear a room that holds a potential threat, keep your thoracic cavity (center mass) behind the door jamb as much as possible as you visually "slice the pie". The extra building materials used to frame the door will stop direct fire from most handguns.' The fact that officers entering any room always are exposed to extreme risk creates a very dangerous situation for police and all building inhabitants.

It is important to note that since the Columbine school shooting most police departments have implemented a ‘peek and push' strategy whereby single officers are now required to stop active shooters themselves rather than the previous policy of containing and waiting for SWAT. Anytime an officer is entering a building involving an active shooter or not, there is a serious risk of injury or death, given the multiple unknown variables involved and the extremely emotionally charged situation. ‘Drone Clear' eliminates the majority of these risk factors. Hopefully in the future there will be no more officers being unnecessarily put in harm's way or conversely no more Breanna Taylors or Amir Locke public tragedies.

Cytta's IGAN has the unique capability of capturing multiple video and audio streams, regardless of source, in real-time and collecting them into immediately actionable information. This allows all participating first responders, real-time crime center(s) and fusion centers to act together based on the actionable information that has previously been difficult or impossible to attain. To date, IGAN has been utilized successfully in multiple life and death scenarios, including hostage-taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building, and home searches, and warrant based apprehensions.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates in realtime any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers realtime compression of video streams for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments, where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our realtime video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video, in bandwidth constrained environments, while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating ‘Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About North Texas PSURT - For First Responders, By First Responders

The North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT) www.ntxpsurt.org is a Texas-based first responder voluntary organization comprised of numerous unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) remote pilots from regional police, fire and other public safety entities from various departments in the North Texas area. PSURT focuses on assisting all public safety entities in disasters, emergency situations, cooperative and multijurisdictional operations, UAS program operations and development, collaboration on state and regional policies, airspace coordination, and technology implementation.

The North Texas PSURT Team is in the business of changing and shaping lives. The work we do within our organization is aimed at providing a holistic approach to solving some of our region's challenges in times of disasters and emergencies and supporting our member departments in their ongoing operations. We make sure our Region severed by empowering opportunities for our all our First Responder communities in providing and utilizing the latest unmanned technologies in all their operations.

