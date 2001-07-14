Prosper Show 2022 Announces Record Success for Amazon Sellers & Service Providers

Prosper+Show, which is owned by Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX), today announced record success following the conclusion of its March 13-16 event at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prosper Show 2022, the largest premier trade event and go-to resource for Amazon sellers, service providers, aggregators, investors and brokers in the U.S., exceeded exhibitor participation compared to its pre-COVID pandemic event (2019) by 32%.

“The continued surge in eCommerce market growth coupled with Prosper Show’s reputation for being the must-attend event for the eCommerce ecosystem are the key drivers behind the event’s consistent increases in participation and NPS scores,” said Katherine Childress, VP of the Technology Group for Emerald.

Climbing NPS scores compared to previous Prosper Shows echo this sentiment, showing an upward trend in customer satisfaction, with NPS increasing from 2019 by 1,215% for attendees.

“Our goal is to provide a premier platform for our community to build relationships, optimize business opportunities, learn, and discover. We are hyper-focused on delivering customer-centric experiences that support the heightened success of sellers and service providers,” continued Childress.

Established online sellers and service providers joined together for Prosper’s four-day conference & expo with 50+ actionable conference sessions, including the interactive Think Tanks. In addition, the agenda introduced new opportunities for networking and learning amongst peers as well as leading service providers.

A speaker lineup of 80+ industry experts included current and former premium Amazon sellers, leading companies like Walmart, and other experienced and emerging vendors in the eCommerce space. In addition, Prosper Show’s 2022 amplified educational offerings included sessions on selling across alternative marketplaces, such as Walmart, and expanding into new geographic locations. Presenters shared insights and best practices in sessions that included:

All the above sessions and more will be available April 27-28, 2022, during Prosper Remix, the digital extension of the Prosper Show. Registration details are listed further below.

Recognized as the leading destination for new and emerging segments within the eCommerce space, Prosper Show was one of the first events to support the growing aggregator and capital investment sectors. Of the vendors who offer financial services to help sellers grow and scale their business, Prosper Show 2022 experienced exponential growth, including:

1,400% increase in aggregators

200% increase merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory companies

200% increase in eCommerce brokers

Prosper Show 2022 also included a wide range of providers focusing on services such as supply chain logistics, marketing, advertising, inventory forecasting, and listing optimization among others.

“The growing interest in exhibitor participation in these particular categories signals an increasing interest among sellers in securing agreements with such companies, whether that's to benefit financially or due to a need for infrastructure and the capital to support next-level growth,” said Childress.

UPCOMING DATES:

April 27-28, 2022: Prosper Remix

Registration+is+now+open. For sponsorship inquiries, please email [email protected].

March 21-23, 2023: Prosper Show 2023, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

ABOUT PROSPER SHOW: Prosper Show is the premier trade event and go-to resource for established Amazon sellers looking for strategies, solutions, and help from service providers to increase profitably and scale their businesses more efficiently. The Prosper Show provides leading education, networking opportunities, and 145+ leading service and solution providers in the eCommerce ecosystem. Prosper also provides year-round opportunities that support business success among its network of online sellers and service providers . Prosper is owned and operated by Emerald.

ABOUT EMERALD HOLDING ( NYSE:EEX, Financial): Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit http%2F%2Fwww.emeraldx.com%2F.

