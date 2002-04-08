Twin Disc Celebrates 20th Anniversary of QuickShift With New Animation

RACINE, Wis., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. ( TWIN) a global leader in power transmission technology for marine, land-based and oil & gas applications, has published a new animation, showcasing the established performance of its QuickShift® transmissions.



As Twin Disc celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the QuickShift transmission, the newly published animation highlights the benefits of the revolutionary propulsion system. It provides a 360-degree view of the transmission and the patented two-stage clutch technology. The animation can be viewed at https://twindisc.com/resources/videos/quickshift-gear/.

“When Twin Disc launched its QuickShift transmissions in 2002, the technology was unprecedented, the first of its kind,” said Klaus Meyersieck, Product Manager, Marine Products and Controls. “Twenty years later, it has withstood the test of time - proving its value and longevity, and it continues to be an unmatched propulsion system.”

The perfect propulsion system starts with the patented technology of Twin Disc’s QuickShift transmissions. This fully integrated system includes the transmission, clutch, valves, actuators, and electronic controls resulting in fast, smooth clutch engagement, exceptional boat handling, precise speed control, and an incredibly smooth ride. Building on twenty years of experience, Twin Disc’s QuickShift transmissions are now hybrid-ready, featuring a power-take-in (PTI) for the electric motor, offering all the benefits of QuickShift technology plus power generation while the vessel is underway on diesel power and even in neutral. In full electric propulsion mode, a master clutch, integrated into the QuickShift transmission, isolates the diesel engine.

With patented two-stage clutch technology, oil quickly fills the small chamber, smoothly engaging the clutch, then the second chamber is filled creating maximum torque. This reduces the shift response time dramatically, resulting in 15 times faster clutch response, 10 times faster to full torque and extraordinary propulsion control.

Equipped with Twin Disc’s EC600PC advanced marine electronic propulsion control system, QuickShift has the ultimate control configuration providing fingertip, single-lever control of engine speed, prop speed and direction and instant power response from idle to full. With the controller prewired and mounted directly on the QuickShift transmission, the EC600PC is the simplest control system to install, eliminating the need for remote mounting and extra wiring while limiting labor and saving engine room space and costs.

The system also includes SmartChip™, which brings unprecedented ease of installation and intelligence to optimize the propulsion system performance and serviceability, storing and maintaining service information and operating profile data.

Combining the smooth shifting of QuickShift marine transmissions with the intuitive interface of EC600PC and the seamless operation of Express Joystick and Express Positioning Systems creates the optimal marine propulsion system for commercial vessels, pleasure craft, and military boats, and an exceptional experience for naval architects, boatbuilders and operators.

Whether buying new, repowering or refitting, Twin Disc’s engineering, application design, sales, service and technical experts are able to optimize the powertrain system. The company has sales and service support through a global network of distributor and dealer locations.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc designs and manufactures power transmission products and technologies that make craft move through the water more efficiently, with more control. For pleasure craft, commercial and military marine applications, Twin Disc provides the critical link for a durable transfer of power. With a century of industry experience and the addition of Veth Propulsion to the product portfolio, Twin Disc has a range of hybrid propulsion systems that lower emissions and provide greater efficiency. Unmatched engineering excellence, innovative collaboration and a global team of sales and service experts support every product every step of the way.

Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

Contact: Amanda Bulgrin

262-638-4277

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f611f54d-513a-4dfb-9e54-a97e41450a71