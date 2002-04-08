Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Telos Corporation (TLS)

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 8, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Telos Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”) ( TLS) common stock between November 19, 2020 and November 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 15, 2021, Telos announced that its TSA PreCheck contract would be delayed to 2022 and its multi-billion dollar contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) was pushed back after full year 2022. As a result, the Company reduced its guidance to expect between $240 million and $245 million revenue, down from a prior range of $283 million to $295 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.84, or 28%, to close at $17.54 per share on November 15, 2021.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

