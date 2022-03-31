Murphy Capital Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Duke Realty Corp

- New Purchases: SCHW, PXI, Z62,
- Added Positions: XLE, TSLA, BLK, AMAT, IVV, BAC, VOX, XLB, SCHX, IEFA, GS, BX, DIA, XLRE, CSCO, IWM, TQQQ, CMI, SPTM, IYT, WMT, UPS, DE, SBUX, VEU, HSY, EW, VFH, CNI, KXI, IJH, COP, FDS, CVS, IYE, PYPL, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QQQ, FDN, AMZN, HD, XLY, FB, CRM, VGT, V, XNTK, GOOG, MSFT, ISRG, GOOGL, JPM, PEP, XLV, AWK, BRK.B, KO, HON, LOW, NFLX, NSC, PG, RTX, IHI, IBB, XLU, BBH, AXP, BA, ED, CSX, DUK, DRE, ETN, GD, INTC, LRCX, MCD, MMM, SO, TT, UNP, ROBO, IYF, EFA, VHT, DEO, NSRGY, ABT, APD, ALLE, MO, AEP, AWR, AMGN, T, BDX, BMY, CP, CAT, CVX, CI, CL, CMCSA, STZ, COST, DHR, D, LLY, EPD, WTRG, XOM, GIS, IBM, IR, LMT, NOC, NVDA, PEG, SYK, VZ, IYH, IHF, IYW, IDU, IEMG, IHE, ICLN, REZ, EEM, XRT, VUG, NVS, UL, AIG, ADP, BAX, CB, C, CLX, DOW, DD, EMN, EMR, EVRG, ITW, IP, KMB, MCK, MDT, MSEX, NEE, PM, PPG, TMO, PSL, HDV, IWY, IWP, IVW, SMH, VWO, VOO, VGK, QSY,
- Sold Out: PNQI, FIW, BR, CMG, ES, FMC, UGI, TCFF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,928 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,140 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,020 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,447 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 165,788 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.69 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.840500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Trillion Energy Inc (Z62)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trillion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.11 and $0.24, with an estimated average price of $0.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.283000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1032.488100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,728 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $662.87 and $917.22, with an estimated average price of $781.91. The stock is now traded at around $749.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $447.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,115 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,342 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $216.6, with an estimated average price of $177.06.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1313.6 and $1690.67, with an estimated average price of $1505.88.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $136.55, with an estimated average price of $117.56.Sold Out: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Water ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $93.42, with an estimated average price of $83.4.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $153.37.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $85.51.Reduced: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)
Murphy Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $119.61 and $167.5, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Murphy Capital Management Inc still held 11,294 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Murphy Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 41.03%. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Murphy Capital Management Inc still held 4,850 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Murphy Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 32.6%. The sale prices were between $145.79 and $171.46, with an estimated average price of $156.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Murphy Capital Management Inc still held 2,150 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
Murphy Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $98.13, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Murphy Capital Management Inc still held 2,705 shares as of 2022-03-31.
