Fragasso Group Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: QUAL, SRLN, BABA, BOCT, FOCT, YMAR, BSEP, FMAR, FFEB, VIG, SCZ, JPST, MO, ESGV, DOW, PARA, CASI,
- Added Positions: SCHM, FUTY, IEFA, XBAP, GPN, MTUM, PLTR, BOND, CRM, AMZN, SPGI, VZ, SBUX, LGIH, V, USMV, DIS, AMGN, MSFT, UNP, LHX, LH, GEM, WMT, SLYV, GLD, VWO, PH, SPY, IJK, SPEM, JNJ, INTC, COST, VYM, EEM, LOW, EFAV, FB, BKNG, DG, TSLA, QCOM, PG, VEA, PPG, SPYG, NVDA, SPMD, HD, SCHF, QQQ, IBM, IWO, IWB, IVW, ITOT, ABBV, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, CSCO, IVV, IEF, WFC, CRL, SLB, GOOGL, AGG, FNDE, MUB, SUB, MSI, MAS, JLL, T, EFA, EFG, EFV, PFE, PEP, VO, HAS, VUG, WCLD, XLC, BDX, TOTL, DGRW, VTI, SNPE, XLK, OEF, XLV, LQD, IWF, IWD, IDV, PM, MA, PNC, JPM, DEO, CMCSA, BA, BLL, AMAT,
- Sold Out: BND, MBB, COO, FISV, WTM, PFF, FHI, TXN, PYPL, KMB, IXUS, MUNI,
For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 356,963 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 962,975 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.46%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 113,521 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,330 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 553,176 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 192,229 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 152,782 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 54,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October (FOCT)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,219 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.662300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (FMAR)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,073 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.316400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 962,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 408,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A (XBAP)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A by 795.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,676 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,526 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 198,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $179.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,663 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.46 and $424.54, with an estimated average price of $402.56.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22.Sold Out: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1006.37 and $1136.24, with an estimated average price of $1046.69.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.52.Reduced: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Fragasso Group Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.88%. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Fragasso Group Inc. still held 4,421 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Fragasso Group Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 77.54%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Fragasso Group Inc. still held 28,918 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fragasso Group Inc.. Also check out:
1. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fragasso Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fragasso Group Inc. keeps buying