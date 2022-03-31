Fragasso Group Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: QUAL, SRLN, BABA, BOCT, FOCT, YMAR, BSEP, FMAR, FFEB, VIG, SCZ, JPST, MO, ESGV, DOW, PARA, CASI,

QUAL, SRLN, BABA, BOCT, FOCT, YMAR, BSEP, FMAR, FFEB, VIG, SCZ, JPST, MO, ESGV, DOW, PARA, CASI, Added Positions: SCHM, FUTY, IEFA, XBAP, GPN, MTUM, PLTR, BOND, CRM, AMZN, SPGI, VZ, SBUX, LGIH, V, USMV, DIS, AMGN, MSFT, UNP, LHX, LH, GEM, WMT, SLYV, GLD, VWO, PH, SPY, IJK, SPEM, JNJ, INTC, COST, VYM, EEM, LOW, EFAV, FB, BKNG, DG, TSLA, QCOM, PG, VEA, PPG, SPYG, NVDA, SPMD, HD, SCHF, QQQ, IBM, IWO, IWB, IVW, ITOT, ABBV, CTVA,

SCHM, FUTY, IEFA, XBAP, GPN, MTUM, PLTR, BOND, CRM, AMZN, SPGI, VZ, SBUX, LGIH, V, USMV, DIS, AMGN, MSFT, UNP, LHX, LH, GEM, WMT, SLYV, GLD, VWO, PH, SPY, IJK, SPEM, JNJ, INTC, COST, VYM, EEM, LOW, EFAV, FB, BKNG, DG, TSLA, QCOM, PG, VEA, PPG, SPYG, NVDA, SPMD, HD, SCHF, QQQ, IBM, IWO, IWB, IVW, ITOT, ABBV, CTVA, Reduced Positions: IUSB, CSCO, IVV, IEF, WFC, CRL, SLB, GOOGL, AGG, FNDE, MUB, SUB, MSI, MAS, JLL, T, EFA, EFG, EFV, PFE, PEP, VO, HAS, VUG, WCLD, XLC, BDX, TOTL, DGRW, VTI, SNPE, XLK, OEF, XLV, LQD, IWF, IWD, IDV, PM, MA, PNC, JPM, DEO, CMCSA, BA, BLL, AMAT,

IUSB, CSCO, IVV, IEF, WFC, CRL, SLB, GOOGL, AGG, FNDE, MUB, SUB, MSI, MAS, JLL, T, EFA, EFG, EFV, PFE, PEP, VO, HAS, VUG, WCLD, XLC, BDX, TOTL, DGRW, VTI, SNPE, XLK, OEF, XLV, LQD, IWF, IWD, IDV, PM, MA, PNC, JPM, DEO, CMCSA, BA, BLL, AMAT, Sold Out: BND, MBB, COO, FISV, WTM, PFF, FHI, TXN, PYPL, KMB, IXUS, MUNI,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 356,963 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 962,975 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 113,521 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,330 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 553,176 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 192,229 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 152,782 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 54,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,219 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.662300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,073 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.316400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 962,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 408,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A by 795.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,676 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,526 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 198,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $179.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,663 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.46 and $424.54, with an estimated average price of $402.56.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1006.37 and $1136.24, with an estimated average price of $1046.69.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.52.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.88%. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Fragasso Group Inc. still held 4,421 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 77.54%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Fragasso Group Inc. still held 28,918 shares as of 2022-03-31.