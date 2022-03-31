BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BP PLC, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, AMETEK Inc, Globe Life Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, BP, JPST, MA, VEA, VUG, V, OKE, PXD, LMT, DE, MCD,
- Added Positions: XOM, BSV, ABBV, SPY, IWF, BIV, WMT, MSFT, T, BANFP.PFD, PFE, OGE, KO, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: BANF, GL, AAPL, EPD,
- Sold Out: VGT, AME, IEX, PM, VCR, VFH, MO, MDLZ, FNDE, PEP,
- BancFirst Corp (BANF) - 1,019,935 shares, 54.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 313,845 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.71%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 36,870 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 58,167 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 192,480 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio.
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 41,669 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.2 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $353.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $254.1 and $322.75, with an estimated average price of $283.54. The stock is now traded at around $279.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 313,845 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.419800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,167 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 133.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $167.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,262 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $445.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,739 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.35%. The purchase prices were between $246.25 and $307.32, with an estimated average price of $272.69. The stock is now traded at around $270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $133.53 and $149.87, with an estimated average price of $140.86. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.Sold Out: IDEX Corp (IEX)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $183.29 and $235.52, with an estimated average price of $202.92.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $100.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.06 and $347.7, with an estimated average price of $304.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
BancFirst Trust & Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $95.4.
