Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Clorox Co, Unilever PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: VIGI, CNP,

VIGI, CNP, Added Positions: CLX, UL, VZ, MDT, MRK, LMT, INTC, JNJ, JPM, AMGN, MUFG, MSM, BNS, UPS, TXN, GD, CSCO, KO, USB, PEG, HON, VFC, PG, UNH, D, KOF, MSFT, GILD, PEP, CFR, TTE, PAYX, PFG, INGR, RHI, RJF, CMA, OMC, EMN, LECO, JKHY, CHRW, SCHD, SWKS, MPW, REGL, SDY,

CLX, UL, VZ, MDT, MRK, LMT, INTC, JNJ, JPM, AMGN, MUFG, MSM, BNS, UPS, TXN, GD, CSCO, KO, USB, PEG, HON, VFC, PG, UNH, D, KOF, MSFT, GILD, PEP, CFR, TTE, PAYX, PFG, INGR, RHI, RJF, CMA, OMC, EMN, LECO, JKHY, CHRW, SCHD, SWKS, MPW, REGL, SDY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PFE, RTX, CVX, XOM, ABC,

AAPL, PFE, RTX, CVX, XOM, ABC, Sold Out: SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clorox Co, Unilever PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chevron Corp (CVX) - 45,724 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 133,911 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,218 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 27,314 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 48,011 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $79.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $28.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 680.64%. The purchase prices were between $127.62 and $186.6, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 23,591 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 141,810 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 123,185 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 47,481 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05.