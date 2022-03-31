Telemus Capital, Llc Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, PG&E Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CMS Energy Corp, ProShares Short Dow30

New Purchases: SGOV, PCG, CMDY, NANR, GXO, XEL, ATO, IEF, OSK, F, AMD, ENPH, TMUS, SSYS, SRE, XLP, KREF, CIVI, CIVI, DLTR, EA, FDN, NLY, SMRT, SRNE,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, PG&E Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, Adobe Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CMS Energy Corp, ProShares Short Dow30, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemus Capital, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Telemus Capital, Llc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,189 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 218,968 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,116 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 156,999 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,610 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 181,532 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 787,599 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $65.25, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 64,334 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.28 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,107 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $91.3, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,118 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.83 and $72.32, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 110.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 613,308 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.62 and $137.98, with an estimated average price of $121.9. The stock is now traded at around $117.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 94,519 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 65.77%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,748 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87. The stock is now traded at around $266.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,188 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,998 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $105.2 and $174.56, with an estimated average price of $137.84.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $100.76 and $147.63, with an estimated average price of $121.05.