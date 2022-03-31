Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FTGC, SHV, JPST, BMY, SOXX, FTXR, FFEB, RGLD, RCL, NWFL, DVN, CAT, SYK, LEA, LIN, JSML, QCLN, AMD, ROOT,
- Added Positions: SCHX, LRGF, SCHA, SCHZ, FMAY, BIL, BNDX, INTF, SCHD, MSFT, FNOV, SHY, VXUS, BND, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, NVDA, AGG, TSLA, RDVY, VCIT, PGR, DFND, QLS, SCHK, FB, EMGF, IEMG, SMLF, USHY, VCSH, XLK, GOOGL, EEMV, FVD, IOO, IQLT, MINT, RSP, TIP, VB, XBI, XMHQ, CVX, CSCO, XOM, INO, JNJ, NFLX, PM, ABBV, BBUS, FNDX, IJR, SCHP, ABT, AMZN, DRE, MRK, PG, TTE, VZ, DIS, GM, COIN, DLS, FDN, FEX, FTLS, FXG, GOAT, IAGG, IHI, INDS, IVW, OEF, RXI, SCHV, SMH, VO, VTIP, VYMI, ACN, AMAT, AZN, CVS, CME, HBAN, ICE, KLAC, KR, MCO, MS, NKE, NVO, PFE, TSM, TMO, V, AVGO, NCLH, BABA, PYPL, ABCL, BBIN, CIBR, IGIB, DINT, DVY, EFAV, FIW, FPX, FPXI, FXL, FXO, IXN, IXUS, KXI, MJ, QQQJ, SCHE, SCZ, TLT, VDE, VNQ, VOE, VOOV, VV, VYM, XLE, ASML, ADBE, AXP, ADP, BTI, FIS, KO, VALE, EOG, EQIX, GE, GILD, HD, IBM, INTU, LNC, MAR, SPGI, MET, QCOM, SAP, SGEN, SHW, RTX, WM, WST, TDG, MA, DAL, BUD, NOW, ZTS, HLT, FSK, GDDY, BIV, DES, DGRO, DVYE, FEP, IBDN, IEF, ITB, IXG, LIT, QYLD, REET, SDVY, VBK, VTEB, XAR,
- Reduced Positions: VT, VTI, GOOG, QQQ, ARKK, FMB, SPTL, IVV, IWF, VGT, IWR, AON, SPYG, NEE, LQD, PH, MOAT, VBR, DHR, SO, UBS, IJH, MBB, IEFA, IVT, SPLG, CFG, VHT, CMCSA, CLF, BAC, FSMB, IBML, BOND, MUB, IEUR, MTUM, AMX, SDG, SDY, VEU, VOT, VUG, ACWV, AME, COP, COST, LLY, INTC, JPM, MCD, MDT, TGT, UNP, AOM, WFC, HON, XLI, T, AMGN, BBVA, VOO, DFAC, EMLP, CCI, DUK, OCSL, GS, LHX, SHYG, IDV, FNDF, FPE, LOW, GSEW, ORCL, PPL, JKE, PEP, PRU, ROST, SBUX, VLO,
- Sold Out: HYG, ISTB, VLUE, MRVL, ADI, SJNK, EXC, CRM, JNK, ATVI, YUM, USIG, JSMD, EVTC, PDI, UL, TJX, ROK, BLK, APD, SB, TUEM, ANIX,
For the details of Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+brook+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,324 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,782 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 128,976 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 77,804 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,853 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.604800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,894 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,417 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.2 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $78.9. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 68,404 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 219.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,226 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.47 and $46.62, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,150 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.755600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 78,257 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.98 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $37.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.002200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,408 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 292.26%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $82.97.Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $99.84 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $106.2.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14.Sold Out: Salesforce Inc (CRM)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce Inc. The sale prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $26.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs