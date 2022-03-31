Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

New Purchases: FTGC, SHV, JPST, BMY, SOXX, FTXR, FFEB, RGLD, RCL, NWFL, DVN, CAT, SYK, LEA, LIN, JSML, QCLN, AMD, ROOT,

FTGC, SHV, JPST, BMY, SOXX, FTXR, FFEB, RGLD, RCL, NWFL, DVN, CAT, SYK, LEA, LIN, JSML, QCLN, AMD, ROOT, Added Positions: SCHX, LRGF, SCHA, SCHZ, FMAY, BIL, BNDX, INTF, SCHD, MSFT, FNOV, SHY, VXUS, BND, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, NVDA, AGG, TSLA, RDVY, VCIT, PGR, DFND, QLS, SCHK, FB, EMGF, IEMG, SMLF, USHY, VCSH, XLK, GOOGL, EEMV, FVD, IOO, IQLT, MINT, RSP, TIP, VB, XBI, XMHQ, CVX, CSCO, XOM, INO, JNJ, NFLX, PM, ABBV, BBUS, FNDX, IJR, SCHP, ABT, AMZN, DRE, MRK, PG, TTE, VZ, DIS, GM, COIN, DLS, FDN, FEX, FTLS, FXG, GOAT, IAGG, IHI, INDS, IVW, OEF, RXI, SCHV, SMH, VO, VTIP, VYMI, ACN, AMAT, AZN, CVS, CME, HBAN, ICE, KLAC, KR, MCO, MS, NKE, NVO, PFE, TSM, TMO, V, AVGO, NCLH, BABA, PYPL, ABCL, BBIN, CIBR, IGIB, DINT, DVY, EFAV, FIW, FPX, FPXI, FXL, FXO, IXN, IXUS, KXI, MJ, QQQJ, SCHE, SCZ, TLT, VDE, VNQ, VOE, VOOV, VV, VYM, XLE, ASML, ADBE, AXP, ADP, BTI, FIS, KO, VALE, EOG, EQIX, GE, GILD, HD, IBM, INTU, LNC, MAR, SPGI, MET, QCOM, SAP, SGEN, SHW, RTX, WM, WST, TDG, MA, DAL, BUD, NOW, ZTS, HLT, FSK, GDDY, BIV, DES, DGRO, DVYE, FEP, IBDN, IEF, ITB, IXG, LIT, QYLD, REET, SDVY, VBK, VTEB, XAR,

SCHX, LRGF, SCHA, SCHZ, FMAY, BIL, BNDX, INTF, SCHD, MSFT, FNOV, SHY, VXUS, BND, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, NVDA, AGG, TSLA, RDVY, VCIT, PGR, DFND, QLS, SCHK, FB, EMGF, IEMG, SMLF, USHY, VCSH, XLK, GOOGL, EEMV, FVD, IOO, IQLT, MINT, RSP, TIP, VB, XBI, XMHQ, CVX, CSCO, XOM, INO, JNJ, NFLX, PM, ABBV, BBUS, FNDX, IJR, SCHP, ABT, AMZN, DRE, MRK, PG, TTE, VZ, DIS, GM, COIN, DLS, FDN, FEX, FTLS, FXG, GOAT, IAGG, IHI, INDS, IVW, OEF, RXI, SCHV, SMH, VO, VTIP, VYMI, ACN, AMAT, AZN, CVS, CME, HBAN, ICE, KLAC, KR, MCO, MS, NKE, NVO, PFE, TSM, TMO, V, AVGO, NCLH, BABA, PYPL, ABCL, BBIN, CIBR, IGIB, DINT, DVY, EFAV, FIW, FPX, FPXI, FXL, FXO, IXN, IXUS, KXI, MJ, QQQJ, SCHE, SCZ, TLT, VDE, VNQ, VOE, VOOV, VV, VYM, XLE, ASML, ADBE, AXP, ADP, BTI, FIS, KO, VALE, EOG, EQIX, GE, GILD, HD, IBM, INTU, LNC, MAR, SPGI, MET, QCOM, SAP, SGEN, SHW, RTX, WM, WST, TDG, MA, DAL, BUD, NOW, ZTS, HLT, FSK, GDDY, BIV, DES, DGRO, DVYE, FEP, IBDN, IEF, ITB, IXG, LIT, QYLD, REET, SDVY, VBK, VTEB, XAR, Reduced Positions: VT, VTI, GOOG, QQQ, ARKK, FMB, SPTL, IVV, IWF, VGT, IWR, AON, SPYG, NEE, LQD, PH, MOAT, VBR, DHR, SO, UBS, IJH, MBB, IEFA, IVT, SPLG, CFG, VHT, CMCSA, CLF, BAC, FSMB, IBML, BOND, MUB, IEUR, MTUM, AMX, SDG, SDY, VEU, VOT, VUG, ACWV, AME, COP, COST, LLY, INTC, JPM, MCD, MDT, TGT, UNP, AOM, WFC, HON, XLI, T, AMGN, BBVA, VOO, DFAC, EMLP, CCI, DUK, OCSL, GS, LHX, SHYG, IDV, FNDF, FPE, LOW, GSEW, ORCL, PPL, JKE, PEP, PRU, ROST, SBUX, VLO,

VT, VTI, GOOG, QQQ, ARKK, FMB, SPTL, IVV, IWF, VGT, IWR, AON, SPYG, NEE, LQD, PH, MOAT, VBR, DHR, SO, UBS, IJH, MBB, IEFA, IVT, SPLG, CFG, VHT, CMCSA, CLF, BAC, FSMB, IBML, BOND, MUB, IEUR, MTUM, AMX, SDG, SDY, VEU, VOT, VUG, ACWV, AME, COP, COST, LLY, INTC, JPM, MCD, MDT, TGT, UNP, AOM, WFC, HON, XLI, T, AMGN, BBVA, VOO, DFAC, EMLP, CCI, DUK, OCSL, GS, LHX, SHYG, IDV, FNDF, FPE, LOW, GSEW, ORCL, PPL, JKE, PEP, PRU, ROST, SBUX, VLO, Sold Out: HYG, ISTB, VLUE, MRVL, ADI, SJNK, EXC, CRM, JNK, ATVI, YUM, USIG, JSMD, EVTC, PDI, UL, TJX, ROK, BLK, APD, SB, TUEM, ANIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC owns 375 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+brook+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,324 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,782 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 128,976 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 77,804 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,853 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.604800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,894 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,417 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.2 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $78.9. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 68,404 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 219.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,226 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.47 and $46.62, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,150 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.755600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 78,257 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.98 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $37.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.002200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,408 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 292.26%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $82.97.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $99.84 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $106.2.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce Inc. The sale prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $26.32.