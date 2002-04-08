San Diego County Sheriff's Department Partners with GovDeals to sell Three Helicopters

EL CAJON, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has selected GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, to offer three former county patrol helicopters used for search and rescue for sale to the public.



These helicopters are the first set of auctions from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, who joins numerous other aircraft sellers utilizing the GovDeals marketplace to offer aircraft and aviation equipment to the public. Each helicopter is currently at auction until April 28th and San Diego County is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on any of the helicopters.

The helicopters at auction include a 2000 MD 369 FF Helicopter, a 1981 MD 369 D Helicopter, and a 2007 Bell 407 Helicopter, with detailed logbooks available during inspection. From this sale, the county plans to use the funds to purchase additional helicopters in the same make and model as other aircraft currently in operation in San Diego County.

“Our number one goal has always been the safety of our pilots; we regularly conducted upkeep and maintenance and a complete set of maintenance records are available for buyers to inspect. We made the decision to sell these helicopters to increase pilot safety, and better align all the county owned aircraft so that our pilots only need to be trained on one model,” says Darrell A. Strohl, Sheriff’s Lieutenant for San Diego County Sheriff Department. "They are still airworthy and would make a great addition to someone's aircraft division." GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Scheduled inspections are planned for April 20th and serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the aircraft and logbooks prior to placing any bids. To bid on this aircraft or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account by completing the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

