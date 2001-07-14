The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (EMBK) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (“Embark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report which alleged, among other things, that Embark “appears to lack true economic substance” and that it’s “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance.” The report claimed that the Company “holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock fell $1.37, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Embark securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005412/en/