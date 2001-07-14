INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (EMBK) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (“Embark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report which alleged, among other things, that Embark “appears to lack true economic substance” and that it’s “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance.” The report claimed that the Company “holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock fell $1.37, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Embark securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005976/en/