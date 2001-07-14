Retail Value Inc. Announces New Ticker Symbol for Trading in OTC Pink Market

Retail Value Inc. (“RVI” or the “Company”) today announced that it expects its common shares will begin trading in the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol “RVIC” at the commencement of trading on April 7, 2022. Prior to April 7, 2022, the Company’s common shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVI”.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company which owns one property located in the continental U.S. (which is currently under contract for sale) and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

